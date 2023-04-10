Mini Heatwave Coming For Portions Of New York State

You probably were using your snow shovel less than two weeks ago and now we are looking at the first signs of a very warm ending to April. The saying goes; if you don't like the weather, just wait a day. The weather is about to get very warm and sunny here in New York State.

For those of us who suffer from the affects of spring allergies, the good weather arriving is bitter sweet. Sure, we love to get outside and enjoy the sun. However, the pollen flowing from the flowers and trees that are opening make it tough to fully enjoy it.

Here in Buffalo, we are looking at mid 60's for most of the week and the end of the week will bring 70 degree temperatures. Watch for kids on bikes and motorcycles to be back on the roads and streets around you on the way to and from work.

Portions of New York State are looking at summer like weather to end the week.

Mini Heat Wave For Portions Of New York State

Sure, there are some who look at mid 80's as just starting to warm up. But here in the Northeast, there are literally snow piles that are in place om some areas and when the mercury hits 80 or above, it feels more like a sauna. Stay hydrated and get out and enjoy. You know how this goes, snow is never out of the question in April.

