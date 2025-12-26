Thousands of New Yorkers are expected to travel to weekend to wrap up the Christmas holiday weekend, and Mother Nature is expected to make that travel a bit more difficult. If you are like me, your plans this weekend include hitting the road to visit or return home from a visit. Just make sure to keep an eye on the weather because it could have a big impact on your journey.

Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Across New York State

Two clipper systems are expected to bring snow and ice to much of New York State this weekend. The nasty weather is expected to start late tonight and continue through Saturday night.

This storm system will have an impact on travelers along the I-90 and other major and secondary roads across the state.

Winter Storm Advisory and Watches Issued For Parts Of New York State

For this weekend, it looks like the majority of the snow will be in the Southern part of New York State and downstate near New York City. Up to 8 inches of snow is possible for New York City and Long Island.

Lake Effect Snow Returns Next Week To New York State

It looks like the lake effect snow machine will fire up starting on Monday for areas along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. It looks like the majority of that Lake Effect snow will be south of the City of Buffalo and along the Tug Hill region of Northern New York.

If you are traveling this weekend, make sure to be weather aware and have a plan before hitting the road.