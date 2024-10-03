Are These Candies Banned In New York State This Year?

The fall is finally here and we are already looking ahead to Halloween! Will New York State have a ban that will impact the candy our kids get?

In California, laws are already being reworked regarding the dyes used in food for schools.

It seems that we are pushing to the next holiday or big event faster and faster each year. Don't be surprised if you see Christmas items in the stores soon.

But when you shop for Halloween candy this year, will you find various candies that traditionally are some of the most popular? In some states, certain candy has been removed from shelves because of the their ingredients.

Here in New York State, what is the most popular candy that we want the most this Halloween? According to at least one study it is Sour Patch Kids! But will they be available?

WHAT OTHER STATES ARE DOING

Perhaps you have heard about or read about the other states that are trying to end the use of red dye. It would affect certain candies like Skittles or Sour Patch Kids.

According to dailymail.co.uk, in California, they may be closer to the end for red dye candies.

If the bill becomes law, it will block five chemicals from being used in foods sold or manufactured in the state. Each of these chemicals is already banned in the EU. Among the affected chemicals in Red 3, a food dye used in some candies. Previous research linked exposure to it to cancer in mice.

WHAT HAPPENS WITH RED DYE IN KIDS?

We have noticed how our kids react after eating red dye. One of our sons was having horrible headaches and a slight fever every now and then. Mom and I finally realized it was happening after he was eating red dye in various drinks and candies.