Goodbye To Pennies In New York State, For Good!

The next time you see a penny in New York State, pick it up! It may be a thing of the past soon!

It is hard to believe, but we are already nearing the halfway point of February! The new year, and the new presidential administration are moving right along and some new laws and plans are also moving along at a good pace.

We have all heard mom and dad tell us to "save our pennies" at some point in our lives. But that could be a thing of the past soon!

According to multiple reports, and a statement from President Donald Trump, the future of the American penny is not looking good.

The Associated Press posted a story over the weekend that detailed the plan according to President Trump, that would end the production of pennies in the United States.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!” Trump wrote in a post Sunday night on his Truth Social site. “I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

This is another move by President Trump to start saving the American people more money. It shows how detailed that the President and his administration are when it comes to minimizing overspending.

The truth is, not many people even carry cash or coins anymore. When people get pennies as change, they typically leave it in the "take one-leave one" cup.