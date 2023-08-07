A Warning For New York State Drivers

The summer is fading and the gas prices are soaring! If you drive a car anywhere in New York State, the news has only gotten worse to start the new week.

As we get closer to the end of August and the Labor Day holiday, millions of Americans are trying to get everything done before the unofficial end of the summer gets here.

If you are filling up the gas tank to start the week, get ready for some of the highest gas prices we have seen in a long time.

In the Albany area, cccording to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95. That's up 13 cents in the past week and is 24 cents more than this time one month ago. The state average is $3.90 a gallon!

The back to school rush is on and perhaps you are looking for deals on items for the house? There may be some good news as one of the most popular retailers has made a bit of a comeback.

The brick and mortar stores are closing as we get more of the things we want online. The experience of shopping for things like back to school supplies is not what it used to be. However, the savings are better in many online sales.

There is word and reports that Bed, Bath & Beyond may be coming back in some form and many are excited.

FOX Business reports that:

Overstock.com, which acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million, officially relaunched Tuesday as BedBathandBeyond.com in the United States, reviving what CEO Jonathan Johnson said is still an "iconic, beloved brand."

