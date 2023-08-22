Is Gas Going Above $5 In New York State?

Labor Day is only a few days away and as the unofficial end of summer draws closer, the gas price in New York State are getting higher.

The latest news regarding gas prices in New York State is that portions of Central New York are already paying over $4 per gallon at the pump.

Will it climb to $5 soon? Would anyone be surprised?

Have you changed the way you drive yet? The new school year is about to begin here in New York State and many try to get that last road trip in before the fall routine begins. Perhaps that trip will be closer to home with the rise in price?

