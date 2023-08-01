Massive Frozen Meat And Poultry Recall In New York State

Fire up the grill! There are plenty of great summer days ahead here in New York State and many of us will be looking forward to some steaks or chicken on the grill. Before you cook, take a look to see what is in your freezer.

There is a recall that was announced that may affect the meat and poultry that you have in your freezer at home.

The meat that is being targeted as not safe is from Kingsland Food Processing Corporation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just announced a large recall of frozen meat and poultry products sold by Kingsland Food Processing Corporation. Meat from the company was shipped through distributors to wholesale customers in Florida, Texas, and four other states.

Check your freezer: #Recall of frozen meat and poultry from Kingsland Food Processing Corporation. Meat from the company was shipped to #Florida. It was not inspected prior to shipping. Questions, call #Poison Help 1-800-222-1222.

It was just a few days ago that we heard and read about a third recall from Trader Joe's that affected soup, cookies and falafel.

The third food to be recalled is also from Trader Joe's. The Trader Joe's cooked falafel has raised some concerns. The New York State Department of Health is working hard to get people ready for the upcoming fall, cold and flu season as well as reminding people to get a COVID vaccine.

