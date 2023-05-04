Get Free Windows From New York State, Here’s How

The good weather is here and across New York State, home and property owners are starting to get the itch to fix up their place. It doesn't matter if the house you own is new or older. There is always a project or something that needs attention. The weather is a huge factor when it comes to maintaining a home in New York State as the winter snow and ice can tear a home a part.

As the rate of inflation climbs and the interest rates also get higher, being able to keep up with repairs and expenses for the house can be a struggle. Things are only getting more expensive and you may be having to choose between keeping the lights on or fixing a leaky roof or drafty window.

There is hope for those who need help getting the house to be both safe and energy efficient. New York State, and various counties in the Empire State, are offering the chance to get replacement windows.

State Attorney General Letitia James says that Erie County has received 350-thousand dollars to help fight childhood lead poisoning and reduce energy bills for residents.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF LEAD POISONING

The issue with older homes in New York and, more specifically Erie County, is that many were built with products that have lead components and need to be replaced. Erie County will use the funds to help eliminate them from various homes.

Perhaps you live in one of these homes or know someone who does. There are some signs to look for if you are concerned about being exposed to lead.

According to the Mayo Clinic:

Initially, lead poisoning can be hard to detect — even people who seem healthy can have high blood levels of lead. Signs and symptoms usually don't appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated.

Newborns and children are especially at risk in some of these older homes. Lead poisoning in kids can pose developmental delays, hearing loss and other issues.

On Facebook, New York State's Attorney General noted that:

My office is delivering $350,000 to Erie County to replace windows that pose lead paint hazards, increase energy efficiency, and save low-income families money on their energy bills.

I'm proud to continue our work to tackle lead poisoning.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system