New York State is stepping up to the plate again to offer this for free for all families in New York state that send their kids to school no matter what the financial situation going on at home is.

It is approved for 2027 that New York state will cover expenses for all schools participating in the universal meals program. That means that all students from kindergarten to 12th grade will get free meals including breakfast and lunch regardless of the family's income at home. The child nutrition program is offered to all schools but if your school for whatever reason is not participating they need to apply and get approved from New York State.

According to the New York State website:

Provides $395 million to ensure free breakfast and lunch for every K-12 student in New York, the second consecutive year for the highly successful Universal School Meals program.

It is such a weird concept to new parents because we are so used to buying lunches for what used to be a dollar then rose to above $4 at one point. Now kids don't even need anything to go buy breakfast or lunch.

Of course there are a lot of different opinions on this take by New York State but you have to admit regardless of politics that is probably good that all kids eat. Of course, it helps families who are in financial struggle but also families who may have forgotten lunch one day or something might have happened there's always the fallback that they can make sure that everybody is eating and nobody goes hungry. This is the second year that New York state has done this program and New York state has joined eight other states across the country in providing free food for these kids and families.