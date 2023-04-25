Free Flowers For Your Mom In New York State

You know that Mother's Day is coming up soon, right? If you may have forgotten, the good news is that you have some time to plan a brunch for mom or perhaps some sort of special day for mom.

Most moms will tell you that they only want to spend some time with the kids on Mother's Day. But it seems only right that you get mom a card and maybe some flowers? There is a special promotion happening at one of the most popular home improvement/construction supply stores in New York State.

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14th and Lowe’s is celebrating with free flowers for moms.

As a thank-you to the moms and other special friends in our lives, you can register now for a free 1-pint flower.

We are expecting a little baby girl right around Mother's Day this year! I can't think of a better gift for mom than the arrival of our first girl and fourth child on Mother's Day. That being said, I still think our sons and I will do something special for mom in addition to the new arrival.

I lost my mother when I was 19 years old and think about her everyday since. Moms are champions and truly are the glue that holds most families together. While I only had less than two decades with my mom, the values and lessons that I learned from her are helping me to be a better dad and husband.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. The big day is May 14th and before it is too late, book a brunch, or special day for you and mom. It's what she really wants this year!

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.