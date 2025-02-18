Four Critical Words For All New York State Drivers

Much of New York State is preparing for the next winter storm. The cold and snow will take a break and let the rain move in, briefly. The snow will return and the bitter cold is coming back.

According to most of the groundhogs, of which there seem to be many, we are going to get six more weeks of winter! It would not be bad if it was just snow and cold. It's the mixed precipitation that really stinks.

But New York State has a message for those who drive and have to deal with the ever changing road conditions over the next six weeks.

The next time you are on the road. like the New York State Thruway, there are four words that you need to remember.

If you have driven on the roads in the snow long enough, there are some things that make you shake your head. Those who go way too fast and those who go way too slow are both tough drivers to share a snowy road with.

The best advice is to just take your time and stay alert. By now, we have all had a few wintry commutes and know what to expect and how our vehicles will respond.