Fortnite Sending Refund Checks To Parents In New York State

It's one of the most popular video games of all time and, in many homes, one of the most controversial. Fortnite is played by millions of kids and young adults in the United States and there may be a refund coming to your bank account.

One of the toughest jobs a parent in 2023 has is trying to make sure that kids don't get too much screen time. There is a fine line between kids needing to use computers, tablets and phones for school work and learning, and playing games all day.

But if most parents are being honest, they would likely tell you that tablets, like iPads, are very helpful when it comes to keeping the peace and quiet in the house and can help assist as if they tablets were virtual babysitters.

Now there is word that some sort of refund are coming from Fortnite. A $245 million settlement has been reached and there is an application that is available that MAY get you some money back.

According to AppleInsider.com:

Epic Games was accused of charging parents and players for unwanted items in the game, using confusing interfaces and techniques designed to make it easy to make mistaken purchases. These patterns included button layouts that the FTC deemed counterintuitive and inconsistent, laid out so that a player could easily press the wrong button and confirm a payment.

You will need to do a little bit of work. There are certain ID numbers that you will need and the Fortnite refund page has more information.

To apply for a refund, you will need a claim number or your Epic Account ID.

