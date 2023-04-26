Food Labels May Be Changing In New York State

There are countless hours of hard work that goes in to every glass of milk that you drink. The amount of time and effort that goes in to the quality of the produce you buy or the meat that you grill is pretty incredible and we have the hard working farm families in New York State to thank for that.

How often do you read the labels on the food that you eat or the things that you drink? Do you actually know what is inside or what the ingredients are? For those who have a strict diet or need to watch what they eat and drink, reading a label is necessary. However, the packaging of a product can be deceiving in some cases and that is by design.

There are many marketing and advertising companies that work hard to get you to buy their products first. With so many options at a store or on a shelf, there needs to be a way for a product to stand out. It may be a flashy color or, in some cases, a claim that is mostly true. The farmers in New York State are concerned about the wording on milk packaging.

In a recent email-press release, the New York State Farm Bureau made it clear where they stand.

New York Farm Bureau strongly believes federal regulators should uphold the legal definition of milk and adhere to current labelling laws and regulations. This would protect the integrity of dairy products and offer consumers clear and accurate information about the food they are purchasing.

We have little ones at the house and when we shop, they are all about the packaging and the advertising. It's amazing the things that our 7-year-old can recite from a commercial he saw and the way the advertising hooks him in. When we are in a store he can tell you the spokesperson of a product and how whatever they are selling will make your life better.

However, the Farm Bureau wants to make it clear what the definition of milk is and it's benefits and that other non-dairy products should not be able to make the same claim.

Many consumers also do not realize the nutritional differences between those products and milk from a dairy cow. The FDA’s own admission confirmed this confusion on page six of its draft guidance.

