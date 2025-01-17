Flu And RSV Spread In These New York State Areas

It's the first real Flu and RSV alert for 2025 in New York State.

There is a good chance that you have been sick, or know someone who has been sick with the FLU or some sort of respiratory illness in the last few weeks. You are not alone. Officials say that the numbers of cases are on the rise.

The winter has set in and along with the cold and snow, is Flu season!

According to the Flu tracker in New York State, more than 21,000 cases of the flu had been reported in the past week! The majority of the cases were in New York City with Western New York in second place.

We are trying to make sure that the kids wash their hands and take vitamins and get plenty of water this winter. However, we have already had a couple of them stay home from school with a bad cough, sniffles and even stomach issues.

What exactly qualifies as the flu? New York State says: "Influenza (also referred to as the “flu”) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses".

You still have time to get that flu shot. For the kids, some locations offer a nasal flu spray. It was much easier for the kids to receive that than the traditional flu shot.