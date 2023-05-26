Fireworks Laws For New York State This Weekend

The big weekend is here! We say goodbye to spring and welcome summer, unofficially, here in New York State. If you are thinking of using fireworks, what are that laws in New York State about fireworks?

A Dry Month

The weather this spring sure has been strange. One morning you can wake up to ice on the windshield of the car and by afternoon, you need the air conditioner in your car. As far as rain goes, although April was a wet month, this month has been rather dry! As we get ready to take part in Memorial Day parties, it is important to keep that in mind IF you plan to set off fireworks in the yard.

What Can I Use?

But before you plan that backyard bash, it is time to remember where New York State lands when it comes to the legality of using various fireworks in New York.

According to New York State:

New York State Law allows for the sale and use of a specific category of consumer fireworks known as Sparkling Devices. Sparkling Devices are ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The law limits the type, size and construction of Sparkling Devices and requires that these devices must be hand held or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

What About New York City?

Are They Selling Them Right Now?

There are some who are wondering where you can get the fireworks that you want to use, legally. New York State does allow for the sale of them at various locations and you probably have seen the "pop up" tents around in the past. But there are specific dates that this can happen.

Sales of Sparkling Devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only occur from June 1 to July 5 and December 26 to January 2. Sales of Sparkling Devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20 to July 5 and December 26 to January 2.

