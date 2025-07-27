Could there be more cash coming back to residents in New York State soon? According to a recent statement from President Trump, maybe.

The summer is flying by and we are getting ready to spend big money on back-to-school shopping. This rebate, if it happens, could be just what we need as families who are about to head to the stores.

The interest rates are still high, and that is a problem for home buyers. However, maybe some sort of rebate check could help?

As he was being interviewed by reporters on Friday, President Trump was asked about rebates to American families after it was revealed that more money was coming in to the United States.

This is happening as residents in New York State are waiting for rebates from the New York government as well.

Regardless of IF and WHEN we see any rebates, the summer months are zooming by and those of us with kids in school are looking at a hefty list of supplies and clothes to sort through before September.