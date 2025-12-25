Federal workers in New York State will have some extra time to spend with Family this holiday season. President Trump signed an executive order making Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas Federal Holidays, which means Federal workers get the day off.

This is the second time this year that Trump has issued an executive order on Federal holidays. Back in May, he signed an executive order making May 8th a Federal holiday to commemorate the Allies' victory in World War I.

With the two new holidays next week, there will be a total of 15 Federal holidays in 2025. But will these days remain holidays next year?

Federal Holidays In 2026

Under the current law, Federal holidays only become permanent if and when a bill is introduced and passed by Congress. So if President Trump wants to keep May 8th, December 24th, and December 26th Federal holidays in 2026, he will have to issue another executive order or go to a member of Congress and have them draft a bill to make those dates permanent.

The last Federal holiday to become a permanent holiday was Juneteenth. That bill was passed and signed into law under Former President Joe Biden in 2021.

READ MORE: MILLIONS OF WORKERS IN NEW YORK STATE WILL GET A PAY RAISE IN 2026

As of right now, there are 12 Federal Holidays on the Calendar in 2026. That could rise to 15 if President Trump moves to keep May 8th, December 24th, and 26th Federal holidays in 2026.

Do you think Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas should be Federal Holidays? Let me know what you think HERE or send a message using our APP.

Get our free mobile app