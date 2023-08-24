Fast Food Warning For New York State Parents

Most families in New York State have a full schedule and the last thing they consider or plan for is what to have for dinner. Before you take the easy route and drive through for the fast food, there is a new warning for those with teens.

A recent study in Australia is getting attention as the findings are concerning and may change the way you look at a fast food menu.

As the father of four, this was something that caught my attention. It is so easy to just get something on the go when you are in the middle of a busy week and being pulled in a million different directions. Perhaps the old adage, "everything in moderation" is needed in this case?

New research is showing a connection between the consumption of fast food in teenagers and elevated mental health issues. The Melbourne Collaborative Study found teenagers who consume large amounts of fast food are 14 percent more likely to experience a mental health crisis.

"High ultra-processed food consumption is associated with elevated psychological distress as an indicator of depression in adults from the Melbourne Collaborative Cohort Study"

The school year is about to begin and with that comes a new routine for fall. In our house, that means things are back to normal in terms of the chaos. The summer schedule is so scattered and random and planning anything is last minute. It will be good to get in the groove and ideally that will bring a better plan for what is for dinner.

