Electric Bills Going “Through The Roof” In New York State

The longer days are here and for some, that means longer work days. As we move to the spring and summer, the sun comes up early and goes down well after dinner here in New York State. There are some who are against the entire notion of daylight savings time and setting clock back and forward in fall and spring.

The winter that we just had never seems to wan to let go. The pounding wind and rain wipes out the sunny and warmer days overnight and as we saw this weekend, brings the frosty air back with it. You heaters are still working overtime and maybe your lights are burning more with the lack of sunshine?

April is here and the March electric bills are staring to hit the mailbox, the app or your email. Have you seen an increase in price? Many residents are reporting a significant jump year to year and it is, pardon the pun, quite a shock!

Has your family changed the way they use electricity? Here at our house, we have the same issues that families have had for decades. The kids leaving lights on in rooms they are not in, or the TV is on and nobody is watching. These things add up! There is a fear that when New York State moves to the "all electric" model and fossil fuel use becomes a thing of the past, we will really be seeing expensive electric bills.

