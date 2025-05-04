Alcohol Sales Banned In These Towns In New York State
Did you know that there are towns and cities across New York State where you’re not allowed to buy alcohol? Believe it.
A 1934 law that was passed after prohibition gave cities, towns and villages in the Empire State the option to ban sale of alcohol all together. Although there aren’t many, they do exist. So where are they?
A bill proposed in the state assembly could eliminate “dry towns” here in New York, benefitting small businesses and locals who have to travel to purchase their booze. However, the potential new law is currently still sitting in committee status.
In the meantime, be warned: you can’t buy alcohol in these New York State cities and towns:
- Caneadea in Allegany County
- Clymer in Chautauqua County
- Lapeer in Cortland County
- Orwell in Oswego County
- Fremont in Steuben County
- Jasper in Steuben County
- Berkshire in Tioga County
