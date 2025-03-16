Massive Price Change Again at Dollar Tree Stores in New York State

The Dollar Tree has announced that they have some massive news and people are not going to like it.

In a world where all of these massive chain and box stores are shutting down abruptly, the Dollar Tree is one that is thriving, but they are adding something that you might like.

The prices at the Dollar Tree have gone up from $1 to $1.25. That happened a couple of years ago at every single store in the United States. Now, it is happening again.

There is now a Dollar Tree Plus section in almost every store in New York State.

There are going to be way more options at the stores. According to the Dollar Tree's main website:

We've added Dollar Tree Plus sections to over 5,000 of our stores which provide customers with even greater deals at the $3 and $5 price points".

The price at the Dollar Tree is going up again from $1.25 to $1.50.

The price increase was announced this week and will start rolling out by the end of this year. In addition, the Dollar Tree Plus section that they have added to the stores have now will have a new maximum price. Most of the "Dollar Tree Plus" pricing was between 3 and 5 dollars for items and now they will max out at $7.

This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7," Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said in the call on March 13", according to their earnings call.