New York State Is About To Get Disgusting

Cozying up by the fire, spending time with family, school breaks, tons of football to watch– we really do love this time of year in New York State...mostly.

There’s also a lot of things about fall and winter time we’re not too keen on, and aren’t looking forward to what we’re in for.

With Daylight Saving Time in the rearview mirror, we need to prepare for some unavoidable but oh-so-annoying to our minds, bodies, energy levels, and overall health.

Yay!

Cold Weather Will Brings Huge Changes To New York State

As Upstate New Yorkers, we’re used to the sudden (and disgusting) things that come when the temperatures fall, like the constant tiredness, painful dry skin, and leaky, runny noses. You’re not alone, considering at least one (or all) of these cold weather bodily changes happens to most of us.

That being said, even though these changes are usually unavoidable, it doesn’t mean we have to like it.

Make sure to stock up on the tissue boxes, cold meds, chicken soup, heavy-duty lotion, and anything else you’re bound to need to face this upcoming New York State fall and winter, and get ready to show some empathy to our fellow disgusting neighbors.

(And don’t be embarrassed if a stranger at the store hands you a Kleenex if you’re sniffling up a storm. We’ve all been there.)

These are some of the gross and annoying physical and/or mental changes coming to us soon in New York State.