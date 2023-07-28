Hidden Danger At Playgrounds In New York State

From Phoenix to New York City, the heat and humidity are making things not only uncomfortable, it is getting dangerous. As we watch triple digit temperatures move through and the heat index reach new records, there is a hidden danger at the playground.

We have four kids under 7 years old and the playground is our summer home away from home. The kids love the slides and monkey bars and swings but they don't think about how hot those things can get in the summer sunshine.

This Friday could be the hottest day of summer in many portions of New York State and if you plan a visit to the playground, check the slides before the kids get on them.

In a report from KY3.com:

...(slides) can heat to around 130 degrees and cause serious burns. The Battlefield Fire Protection District ... urge parents to test out playground equipment with the back of their hands before letting their kids go and play.

For those who are thinking of taking the kids to the beach this week to try to get some relief, there are other hazards to watch for.

