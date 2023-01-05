Bills Give Damar Hamlin Update: “Remarkable Improvement”

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and the sports world have been praying and supporting Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football. He went into cardiac arrest after a tackle and was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin has been in critical condition at the ICU since Monday night and while there have been signs of improvement in updates, Thursday is the day we got the news we have been waiting for.

The Bills just released an update on Hamlin, who will still critically ill, has made remarkable improvements in the past 24 hours and appears to be "neurologically intact."

Hamlin's lungs continue to heal but this is the update we have been hoping for.

Ian Rapoport says that Hamlin has opened his eyes and is responsive.

Hamlin is not there yet but this update is wonderful news for his family, his teammates and the Buffalo and NFL community, who have been sending thoughts towards Hamlin in his fight and recovery.

