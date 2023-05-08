Did You See This Cybertruck Traveling Around New York? [WATCH]

This is pretty sweet! The battle over whether or not to make all vehicles run under electric power in New York State is still ongoing. However, there was a Cybertruck spotted cruising around New York and even those who love their gas powered trucks had to take a closer look.

There are many who are refusing to drive or buy an all electric vehicle until they absolutely have to. Here in New York State, it is hard to imagine how an EV car or truck would stand up to the weather we have and there seems to be a big lack of available places to charge your vehicle.

There was a time when an all electric car was the special vehicle of the future at an auto show. Fast forward to 2023 and car dealerships are loaded with hybrid and electric options for people to choose from. What was once a dream or fantasy is now a reality.

Here is a video that I found of a Cybertruck cruising around New York!

According to the Tesla website, the Exoskeleton is a pretty durable machine!

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

I have been driving a truck since I got my license and have mixed feeling about an all electric truck or car. With four kids who will be driving soon, I wonder what it will be like trying to charge multiple cars at the house. Will the electric bill be astronomical? And what will insurance rates be like? The future is now, I just have a few questions before I embrace it.

