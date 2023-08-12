New York State Town Says “No Pumping Your Own Gas”!

The gas prices are surging across New York State and as we get ready for the fall chaos with back-to-school, there is a good chance that we will see four dollars per gallon soon.

There are few things that are more frustrating than watching the prices rise and there is nothing you can do but hope they come down soon. Yes, you can limit the driving you do or look in to getting something more fuel efficient. However, the stressful part is when gas prices climb with no warning and no explanation.

But imagine that you pulled up to a pump and were not allowed to pump the gas in to your vehicle on your own. That is still the case in the entire state of New Jersey and in at least one town in New York State.

New Jersey is now the only state in the U.S where drivers can't pump their own gas. It comes as lawmakers in Oregon voted to end the ban on self-serve gas and Governor Tina Kotek signed off on it, ending the state's 72-year ban.

Here in New York State, there is one town that is still banning the self-serve pumps.

Despite several instances of contention, pumping gas on your own has been illegal in the Town of Huntington since the 1980s. No other town in New York State prohibits self-service, according to the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers Association.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were reports that the town may lift the ban. Perhaps New Jersey and Huntington, NY will get more pressure after the recent news.

