Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV

The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.

New York State has some special information for various students here in the Empire State. For those who are keeping up with their studies and working to make ends meet, there are additional ways to get credits.

According to reports, current student/employees at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles can earn credits while on the job.

To be eligible, a new or current employee must have completed all three components of DMV’s new employee training program ... must have completed the training since 2013 to be eligible. Those who have done so can receive six college credits from SUNY Empire, which represents a savings of $2,015.20 in tuition fees.

As busy as we all have become, it seems the pressure on students who are also working has increased dramatically. We hear so much about the work-life balance that people are challenged with and yet, the student-life balance can be overlooked. For those working hard to get their degrees, it is good to see that New York's schools are getting creative to help understand the challenges that students face.

SUNY Empire State President Lisa Vollendorf, Ph.D. is noted as saying:

“Our commitment is and has always been to drive educational attainment in New York state and beyond, driving social mobility and reaching students who can benefit from our flexible and innovative academic experiences.”

Best 20 Steakhouses in Western New York Looking for a delicious steak dinner? Try one of these 20 steakhouses in Western New York!