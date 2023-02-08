Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.

The truth is, we seem to see more band-aid approaches to issues instead of actual solutions to the bigger problem. But for now, there are some things we can do to save money on food and groceries.

New York's Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection is providing tips on how they can save at the supermarket. The agency recommends purchasing items that you frequently buy in bulk and planning meals in advance to reduce food waste.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “During financially challenging times, it’s important to choose fresh and wholesome food for your family, not only for its nutritional value but also for its economic value as fresh foods that are minimally processed, when properly refrigerated, can last longer, extending your budget so that you can provide more meals for your family throughout the week.”

With three growing boys under our roof, my wife and I know very well the cost of food these days. Eggs seem to get the most attention these days and we are seriously considering the possibility of raising our own chickens. If only we could grow pizzas. Our pizza night has gotten out of hand when it comes to prices. As the boys grow, we will need at least two large pizzas and a bucket of wings. These days, that order may require a mortgage!

