Cheaper, Brand New WiFi Company Becomes Popular Over Spectrum

There is a brand new Wifi company that might change your life. You may have seen around Western New York some of the signs promoting the cheaper, faster fiber optic internet option that people around town are loving.

The company is called GoNetSpeed and they offer another option to get your wifi in Western New York--something that people have been looking at before. Most people would say that they have Spectrum Wifi and cable around town. The common complaint is that Spectrum can be extremely expensive and the customer service is not so great.

The WiFi package starts at $49.95 and go up to $79.95. All the beginning packages, according to the GoNetSpeed website, come with a free router and installation. People that are big into video games are especially excited about GoNetSpeed.

Introductory 12-month promotional price for new residential customers with electronic billing. After 12-month promotional period, price will increase by $10.00 to GoNetspeed’s standard pricing.", according to the GoNetSpeed pricing and plans portion of their website.

But, is GoNetSpeed available in your area?

Like any Wifi company, such as Spectrum or Verizon, the network has to be available in your area. Is GoNetSpeed available in your town? Here is the list of towns and villages in New York State that are able to accommodate:

Lancaster

Village of Depew

Cheektowaga

City of Buffalo

Lockport

Village of Sloan

Waterloo

Seneca Falls

Newark

Geneva

Canandaigua

Shortsville/Manchester

Macedon/Palmyra

What's the difference between the internet cable that you probably have and fiber optic internet?

fiber optic internet can reach up to 6,000 Mbps, whereas cable internet can only reach 3,000 Mbps. Fiber optic also offers significantly faster upload speeds than cable internet", according to Allconnect.com.

