It is the 22 anniversary of the attacks on 9-11-2001 and across the world people are coming together to remember those who were killed or injured in that attack or in the rescues that followed.

A symbol of freedom here in the United States and internationally is The Statue of Liberty. There is a push to get Lady Liberty cleaned and it is about time!

According to reports, there are some who want to see the original copper color is back.

There are dozens of tributes planned around the country and before the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills game as well.

We spoke with Reid Ferguson from that Buffalo Bills about the game and the what it means to play on 9-11.

Reid is not only the top of his game in professional football, he is a husband, father and content creator with his own podcast that he hosts along side his brother, Blake.

But what may be Reid's biggest attribute is his passion for and dedication to our Nation's veterans. Reid has hosted countless events and appearances that support USA veterans and their families. Within our first episode of the Reid Ferguson Show, Reid wanted to spread the word about one great organization here in the Buffalo area. It is fitting considering the emotions of the day.

"I's going to support Veteran's One-Stop Of WNY today. I have been working with them for a few years now". Ferguson went on to say that, "they have also supported many of my events and I appreciate the love".

Veterans One-Stop has helped over 14,000 vets and their families and their mission is:

The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY brings people, resources, and organizations together to improve the quality of life for those who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces of the United States and their families.

As for the game against The New York Jets, Ferguson tells us that, "the Jets are a solid team. This is a great opportunity to open the season against a division opponent. The environment will be pretty amazing, we had a great week of practice and looking forward to a good Monday night".

The Reid Ferguson Show will air weekly on 1065 WYRK!

