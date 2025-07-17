The next time you attend a concert in New York State, imagine not being able to bring your phone in to the venue.

The summer is here and by all accounts, this is the best time of the year to catch a live, outdoor concert! From Western New York, to the Hudson Valley, there are hundreds of great shows planned for summer of 2025.

But the stars of the show want you to pay for more than just the ticket, they want you to actually pay attention.

Recently, there was a story about Sabrina Carpenter not wanting to see as many cell phones at her shows.

In a report from the NY Daily News, it was noted that "Sabrina Carpenter is “absolutely” considering banning phones at her future shows, even though she admits the decision would not be embraced by her fans".

If you watch a show, there is a 99% chance that at some point you are watching the show through the camera on the phone you have. There was a time when we all watched the show, in real time, and perhaps snapped a photo on a camera to check out later. Now, we basically just show up after paying for a ticket hoping to get the best video for a social media post, or perhaps, in some cases, to relive the moment over and over from our phone's video cache.

Beyond being present for a show in real time, the pop star went on to say that she is also concerned about her future self and how a phone might capture her appearance. "“You cannot zoom in on my face. Right now, my skin is soft and supple. It’s fine. [But] do not zoom in on me when I’m 80 years old up there.”

New York Cell Phone Ban

In the fall, schools across New York State will be implementing a bell to bell ban on phones with the intention of keeping students focused and not distracted. Some districts have already gotten a plan in place while others need to make a move relatively quickly as summer will move fast.