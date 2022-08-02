Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced and released a new survey for those who own a pool that will monitor these invasive creatures.

Pool Bug DEC NYS loading...

We own a pool and as much as I love it and the kids love it, they can be tons of work. Keeping the water clear and at the proper temperature can be tough in a summer like this. When the spring pollen and cottonwood finally go away, out come the bugs and the occasional heavy rains! But it is a labor of love and when I hear the kids laughing and having fun, it makes the tedious work pay off.

New York State has some great jobs open as well this summer. It was just announced that the DMV has openings and a new online exam.

New York State has announced that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering an online civil service exam that will enable candidates to apply for jobs that have become available.

According to reports, The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says applicants for Motor Vehicles Representative positions have until 11-59 p-m on Wednesday, August 31st to take the test.

The starting annual salary for these positions is more than $37,000!

If you haven't used the DMV services in awhile, things have gotten easier and more efficient. Here in Erie County, satellite offices have popped up to make it even more convenient to get business done at the DMV. If you need to renew a license or register a vehicle, making an appointment is the preferred method. You will find that there is a minimal wait time and things move along well if you fill out the paperwork properly ahead of time.

The exam will also be used to hire Motor Vehicle Representatives with proficiency in other languages to help provide service to all DMV customers including Chinese, Creole, Italian, Korean, Manual Communications (Sign Language), Russian and Spanish. While the online exam is in English, those with proficiency in another language will be required to pass a language proficiency exam at the time of hire

