The Best Buffalo-Themed Gifts Your Valentine Will Love

Buffalo is full of unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give to the one you “Buffalove” this Valentine’s Day.

Corny? Yes. But Valentine’s Day is THE day to get corny when it comes to showing someone special how much you care.

However, even though it’s okay to be cheesy on Valentine’s Day, it’s another thing to be cliché. Flowers, candy, jewelry, chocolates, and stuffed animals are, ya know, fine…but what if you gave those “traditional” gifts a Buffalo twist?

After all, lots of people love to show off their hometown pride, so why not show them how special they are to you by giving them something from the city they love?

Whether your SO is a tailgating Bills Mafia babe, or they love to spend Sundays curled up with you on the couch binge-watching HBO, there’s something on this list that will make them smile this Valentine’s Day. You can also find every single one of them at small businesses here in Western New York. Bonus points for shopping local, baby.

And if you’re still on the market, don’t leave yourself out! Just because you’re single doesn’t mean you don’t deserve to treat yourself to a little Buffalove.

Here are the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts to give on 2/14 to the person who loves the 716.

10 Buffalo-Themed Gifts Your Valentine Will Love Show some Buffalove this Valentine's Day with one of these Buffalo gifts you can get locally at small businesses throughout Western New York

