Two Buffalo Natives Could Be Taken High in the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL playoffs are underway and to say they have been noteworthy, would be an understatement.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the underdog Tampa Bay Lightning in game 1 on Tuesday night, while the Los Angeles Kings had a comeback win over the favored Edmonton Oilers in game 1 on Monday night.

Get our free mobile app

The Buffalo Sabres barely missed the playoffs. If the Sabres had won one more game they lost in regulation this season, they would have made the postseason; playing the Boston Bruins in round one. Instead, general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato had their end-of-year press conference on Wednesday morning.

It's not too soon to look forward to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Sabres don't know yet where they will pick. They don't have any chance at the first or second pick, with less than a 3 percent chance at the 3rd overall selection.

The Sabres are likely to pick 13th, with a 90 percent shot at selecting there. It all depends on the draft lottery.

Perhaps the Sabres takes a Buffalo native, as two Western New York-born players are expected to be picked in the top two or three rounds.

The first is Quentin Musty, who is a Hamburg native. He was ranked 14th for North American skaters by the NHL's Central Scouting rankings.

The second is Clarence's Gavin McCarthy, who was ranked 52nd for North American skaters.

Musty will likely be a first round draft pick. Early second round at worst.

McCarthy perhaps gets picked in round three or maybe even sooner.

It's very cool that more and more Buffalo natives are making it to the NHL.

Top 10 Most Underrated Buffalo Sabres of All-Time

Buffalo Sabres Captains Since 2000