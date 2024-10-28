4 Airports Receiving Nearly $11 Million For Upgrades In New York

Four airports received great news today in New York State as lawmakers have allocated funds for reconstruction and expansion.

In a press release, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand announced funding for New York airports. The upgrades include things like new control towers and expansion of some terminals. In total, they will be allocating around $11 million to airports across New York State, with Buffalo receiving the largest share of that money.

In August, it was announced that nearly $1.8 million was being granted to the Buffalo Niagara airport to upgrade things like lighting and signage around the airport. Today, they added to that total, committing $7,945,520.

Senator Chuck Schumer is hoping that the expanded terminals will create more jobs for New Yorkers.

"Upgrading terminals means more jobs, increased safety, and smoother travel experiences, and I’m proud that the program is continuing to help New York reach new heights." - Senator Chuck Schumer

Other airports in New York that will also be receiving funding include Francis S. Gabreski Airport on Long Island, Griffiss International Airport in the Mohawk Valley, and Adirondack Regional Airport in North Country.

The allocation of funds looks like this:

Francis S. Gabreski Airport - $1,000,000 for Air traffic control tower construction

Griffiss International Airport - $1,750,000 for Air traffic control tower rehabilitation

Adirondack Regional Airport - $500,000 for Terminal expansion and reconstruction

Buffalo Niagara International Airport - $7,945,520 for Airport terminal roadway rehabilitation

The funds will come from investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. There is no word as to when construction will begin to make these renovations happen.