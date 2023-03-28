JUST IN: Buffalo Bills Release Brand New Stadium Renderings

The Buffalo Bills are knee-deep in off-season duties, such as free agency, owner meetings and pre-draft responsibilities, but fans are also keeping an eye on the upcoming new Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

The new stadium was approved upon by lawmakers in 2022 and became official earlier this year, which means ground will be broken soon. The plan is for the new stadium to be opened by 2026.

The new stadium will feature 60,000+ seats and be open-air. It will be built in the parking lot that is across the street from Highmark Stadium, which will eventually be demolished for parking for the new stadium.

The stadium has been described as very modern, but also very Buffalo. It will look like some of the state-of-the-art soccer stadiums in Europe.

On Monday, the Bills released brand new stadium renderings, giving fans another look at what to expect when this place finally opens to the public.

The front of the stadium will feature the Bills logo and name in multiple locations. The stadium looks gigantic when you stand next to it.

There are even more renderings in the link provided, which shows interior locations for fans; with a new slogan, 'Just Freeze Baby.'

These new stadium renderings looks amazing but they are subject to change while the construction phase is going on.

Parking will start to be greatly impacted by 2024, as those lots on Abbott Road are taken over by construction crews and the new building foundation, so keep that in mind when going to feature games; that includes the camper lot.

