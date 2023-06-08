Someone is Selling New Buffalo Bills Stadium Dirt for $200

The Buffalo Bills have been at Highmark Stadium for the last 50 years. It's been most commonly called Ralph Wilson Stadium and Rich Stadium, before being renamed New Era Field, then Highmark Stadium.

Highmark Stadium will also be the name for the Bills brand new stadium in Orchard Park. It will be directly across the street for the new stadium on Abbott Road.

After months and months of negotiations between lawmakers and the Bills, everything was finalized a few weeks ago. This past Monday, the official groundbreaking took place for the new Bills stadium.

The Bills held a ceremony, which features owner Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and local lawmakers.

The digging will be the story for the next several months. Some of that dirt has made its way onto the open market...kind of.

Believe it or not, someone is selling some of the new Bills stadium groundbreaking dirt for $200.

The most amazing part about the listing to me is that there are already 11 bids, as of yesterday. $200 is a pretty steep price for something that we all can just go get from Abbott Road...

There have been some strange things on Facebook marketplace over the years in Western New York, but this is certainly one of the strangest and most memorable.

It goes without saying, however, do not trespass on the construction grounds. Crews will be working with heavy equipment and should not be bothered.

Is anyone actually going to buy this?

