The Bills Will Be Wearing These Jerseys For Sunday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are five days away from their week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. It's also on Sunday Night Football.

This will already be the third time the Bills will be playing a prime time game (Los Angeles, Tennessee) and Buffalo has three more prime time games left on the schedule, assuming you're counting the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills home games against the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots could also get flexed to a night game, we will have to wait and see. The game against Miami on December 18th seems like a sure bet though.

As for this night game against the Packers, the Bills will once again be wearing a familiar uniform.

According to WKBW sports director Matt Bove, the Bills will wear their blue jerseys for Sunday Night Football. Packers will wear their white road jerseys.

We don't know yet if the Bills decide on blue on blue for the jersey/pants combination, or if they go with white pants with the blue jerseys.

The Bills have worn blue on blue for both home games this season.

Ironically, the last time the Packers played in Orchard Park was in 2014; a game which the Bills upset Green Bay and former safety Bacarri Rambo picked off Aaron Rodgers twice, the Bills wore blue on blue.

Maybe the Bills decide to wear it once again since the first two times went so well this season.

The Bills are currently 10.5 point favorites, which is the largest point underdog that Rodgers has ever been in his entire career starting, which goes back to 2008.

Best Free Agents Signed By The Buffalo Bills The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a run at the Super Bowl next season and some big-time free agents are already reaching out to the Bills looking to join the team. Check out some of the best free agents the Bills have signed in the past.

Bills Mafia's Wishlist For The New Buffalo Stadium The Bills are building a new stadium and here is a wishlist from Bills Mafia.