BEWARE These “Stickers” In The Woods In New York State

There are only a few weeks left in 2024 and this is the best time of the year in New York State. Planning an outdoor adventure? There is an important sticker that some landowners are featuring on their land.

The hunting season for whitetail deer hunters in underway in New York State and from most reports, there are dozens of deer walking around and some big bucks have already been taken.

But if you plan to hunt that big buck that you have seen, make sure you have permission to hunt. How would you know? Just look for the "ASK" sticker.

If you own any land in New York State and want to make sure that people are on that property, legally and with permission, the state offers FREE stickers for you to add to a posted sign.

According to a post on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website:

"For the landowner's convenience, the DEC provides, free of charge, small ASK permission stickers that can be attached to posted signs to provide a visual indicator that permission for access may be granted upon request. Some landowners find written permission a convenient way to get to know guests and to keep track of them. They write simple notes or make homemade forms granting permission".

One of the most frustrating parts of owning land, and hunting that land, is when you see someone trespassing. It is even worse when they shoot a deer on your land without permission! This is good way to help try to keep others honest.