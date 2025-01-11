Sorry Shoppers, This Is NOT Required By New York State

The kids are all off of school, Christmas Day has come and gone and now is the time that thousands in New York State will hit the stores for the best deals! But there are others who are looking to return gifts. What is the New York State law about gift returns?

This year, Thanksgiving fell later in November than usual and that gave shoppers less time to shop for the big day. Did you rush? Did you overspend or get the wrong size?

For those who need to make a return, New York officials are offering some advice.

According to reports, for those looking to make a return this weekend, state law doesn't require retailers to accept returns, but they must post a notice saying that. If a return policy is not posted, the retailer has to accept returns of undamaged and unused merchandise within 30 days of the purchase date.

New York State explains that: "There is no requirement under NYS law for a store to offer a refund in the form of cash, credit, replacement merchandise or other means".

As far as those who want to get the best deals, and if Santa Claus forgot a thing or two on that list, stores like Target have some incredible deals this week. For example, 50% off the toys in stock!

Hopefully Santa was good to you! It is hard to believe how fast this season has gone and that we are looking ahead to 2025 already!