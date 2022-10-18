Do NOT Pick These Numbers If You Want To Win Powerball Money

What numbers should you pick for the Lottery? We are here to help. These are the best numbers that you should be picking to win some money in New York State.

Have you ever gone to get a lottery ticket and wanted suggestions to pick the winning numbers? Sometimes you use your lucky numbers. Sometimes you will let your kids pick the numbers, use birthdays or other significant digits. But, what if they never work? What are the best numbers to win prizes in Powerball and Mega Millions?

Now, before we tell you the numbers, just know that these are just statistics for both Powerball and Mega Millions and these are not guarantees.

As of today, October 18, the Powerball jackpot is $508 million. That is the 11th-highest jackpot. The next drawing is tomorrow, Wednesday the 19th.

If you are looking to take the cash option it is a $256.3 million payout.

POWERBALL BAD NUMBERS TO PICK

These numbers have appeared the least on winning lottery tickets.

60, 66, 65, 68 and 67

POWERBALL GOOD NUMBERS TO PICK

These numbers have appeared the most on winning lottery tickets.

39, 32, 41, 23 and 22

Ok what about the Mega Millions?

MEGA MILLIONS BAD NUMBERS TO PICK

These numbers have appeared the least on winning lottery tickets.

51, 49, 35, 55 and 5

MEGA MILLIONS GOOD NUMBERS TO PICK

These numbers have appeared the most on winning lottery tickets.

31, 17, 4, 20 and 10

All of these odds and numbers are according to Diario AS. Will you be playing the lottery coming up tomorrow night? Do you have your tickets ready? Good luck!