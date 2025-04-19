Bad News For Ordering Online for Households in New York State

There is some massive and pretty bad news for households in New York State. If you are ordering online there is a chance that you are not going to be getting your package at all, and at the very least, it is certainly going to be delayed getting to you.

The USPS posted this announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding packages that will not be accepted from China and Hong Kong according to their website:

China

2-4-25

Temporary Service Disruption

Effective Feb. 4, the Postal Service will temporarily suspend only international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice. Note the flow of letters and flats from China and Hong Kong will not be impacted.

Flats are anything that can come in a flat envelope. In response to the pause on accepting packages from Hong Kong and China, there ARE other ways that they can ship to the United States. Keep in mind that there is a United States warehouse for some shops like Shein or Temu.

In the long term, Shein could accelerate its warehouse expansion in the U.S., while Temu can double down on its semi-consignment model. By shipping in bulk to the U.S. and fulfilling orders domestically, logistics cost can be reduced, one official said.. “Shipping in bulk to the U.S. and fulfilling domestically can reduce logistics costs, but for Shein, this poses a longer-term disruption to their business model which has depended on rapidly developing new SKUs and shipping them directly to consumers", according to TIME magazine.

If they resume packages coming via USPS, there is a good chance that prices may increase when consumers can start getting packages again. The catch for some sites like SHEIN or TEMU is that it is relatively cheap.