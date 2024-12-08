Bad News For Homeowners in 2025 New York State

New York State is trying to get new homeowners to put this in their house in the future and people are not happy about it.

New York State has proposed a mandate that would make all new home builds for both single family and two family homes have a sprinkler system.

Opinions are really split on the idea. Some are saying that 'of course, it is going to keep you safer and that is the main point'.

Others are saying that it is going to drive up the price of homes and that they are an ugly eyesore. In addition, some people pointed out that there should be other ways to prevent fires. After all, the sprinkler system helps put out fires, but does not help prevent the start of a fire. The New York State Association of Realtors has a petition going to say NO.

How much would that cost?

Experts say that a sprinkler system would be around 10 thousand dollars. It's just another add-on in the already super expensive housing market right now. In New York State, we had record high median and average sale prices in 2024.

Would you mind putting a fire sprinkler system in your home in 2025?

