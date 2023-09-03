FDA Warns About Popular Formula In New York State

The FDA has issued a warning to the manufactures of baby formula in the United States.

According to reports, there are three manufactures that are now on notice.

In a news release from the FDA:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to three infant formula manufacturers as part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to enhance regulatory oversight to help ensure that the industry is producing infant formula under the safest conditions possible.

But before we see the cold and snow come to the area, there is an important recall on Ford trucks you should know about.

The USA Today reports that a specific Ford truck has been recalled.

The USA Today reports that a specific Ford truck has been recalled.

Ford is recalling nearly 42,000 Super Duty F250 and F350 trucks because a left rear axle shaft may break, which can increase the risk of a crash. The Ford recall covers certain 2023 Super Duty F250 and F350 vehicles – a total of 41,555 – according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

