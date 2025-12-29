While we wait for the snow to start flying again here in New York State, many people are getting anxious to fire up their snowmobiles. Conditions have been wild this winter, going from great snow to ice, followed by warm temperatures and even hurricane-force winds. Hopefully, the next round of winter weather will help sustain the snowmobile trails and allow the season to officially get underway.

Not Everyone Rides a Snowmobile

Of course, not everyone prefers snowmobiling. Many powersports enthusiasts enjoy riding ATVs, four-wheelers, and side-by-sides. For those who love cruising the woods on a four-wheeler, there are some important laws to keep in mind as we head into 2026.

Using a Four-Wheeler in the Woods

A four-wheeler is an excellent way to get around wooded property, especially for hunters. It’s convenient to ride into the woods, harvest a deer, and use an ATV or UTV to help pull it out. However, even recreational and hunting use comes with legal responsibilities.

ATV Registration Requirements in New York State

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, if you own a four-wheeler, it must be registered in New York State. This requirement applies even if you only plan to ride it on your own private property. Many people are surprised to learn that registration is still mandatory, regardless of where the ATV is used.

If you buy a new one: "ATV dealers are required by law to register every ATV they sell to New York State residents or to non-residents before the purchaser takes delivery; unless the purchaser qualifies for an exemption from registration".

ATVs and Snowmobile Trails Don’t Mix

With winter now here and snow beginning to fall, ATV owners should remember that four-wheelers are typically not allowed on snowmobile trails. Throughout New York State, you’ll see plenty of signage indicating where ATVs are permitted, and just as many signs clearly stating that wheeled all-terrain vehicles are prohibited on snowmobile trails.

Trail Conditions and Snowmobile Club Efforts

After the recent windstorm, it’s likely that many trails across New York State have downed trees, branches, and debris. Hats off to the local snowmobile clubs, which work tirelessly to keep trails clean, safe, and open once conditions are right.

Snowmobile Registration and Insurance Reminder

If you’re planning to ride a snowmobile this season, be sure it is properly registered and insured before hitting the trails. It’s a simple step that can save you a lot of trouble and keeps everyone riding legally.

Looking Ahead to the Tug Hill Snowmobile Season

I can’t wait to get our sleds out and head to the Tug Hill region in mid-January. Our annual trip is one of the highlights of the year. Tug Hill is well known for its wide, well-maintained, and professionally groomed trail system, making it one of the best snowmobiling destinations in New York State.

Loving Both Snowmobiling and ATV Riding

While I’m certainly praying for snow, I also enjoy riding my four-wheeler. With four kids who are all getting old enough to ride on their own, it’s an exciting time for our family. Whether it’s snowmobiles in winter or ATVs the rest of the year, powersports are a big part of life here in New York State.