Atmospheric River To Dump Rain On New York State

The calendar says March and in New York State it is going to rain like it was already April. It begs the question, what do March showers bring??

If you have dogs and kids, this is a frustrating time of year as the mud and mess is always something that you need to deal with. It is the price we pay to get the grass growing and the flowers sprouting.

While we head out to enjoy Maple Weekend this weekend, there will be plenty of rain moving in from Thursday through Saturday and it may get heavy at times. Out west, they are dealing with a weather phenomenon known as the atmospheric river!

The rain will be moving in to the New York State area to end the week and will cover the area with as much as a half inch of rain!

The winter was so weird this year. One week was a blizzard and the next was sunny and warm and then back to freezing rain. It was not great for those of us who love to snowmobile. My friends and I did make it to the Adirondacks with our sleds but that was not even that great. I would be OK with a mild and dry spring to get outside and have some fun!

5 Worst Cars to Drive in New York State Here are the five worst kinds of vehicles you could be driving in New York State.