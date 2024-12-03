ASMR VIDEO: The Most PERFECT New York State Snow Storm

The lake effect snow is still falling in parts of New York State and another Winter Storm Watch has just been posted for the region.

The snow hammered the areas east of Great Lakes, Erie and Ontario, this past week with more than three feet on the ground in some spots. The whole country watched as the snow flew on the stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday Night Football when the Bills beat the 49ers.

But there are some who have never seen what it is like to just experience the snow falling and the serenity of being in the woods in a lake effect band of snow. It is something special.

I was in the backwoods of Western New York recently when the heavy snow started to fall. In seconds, whiteout conditions were making driving very tough and bringing plenty of stress to those on the roads in the area. But in the woods, it was simply relaxing! I pulled out my phone to grab a minute of the solitude to share with those who have never seen the snow in that way.

Like most things, the camera does not do the snow fall justice. Unlike a rain storm, being in a snow storm like this is peaceful with only the light swish sound of the wind in the pine trees. Although it is cold, there is something very comforting about being in the snow like this.

There is more snow on the way for the areas east of the Great Lakes as we get closer to the weekend!