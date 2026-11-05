This has to be the warmest October we have had in a long time in New York State! It sure has been dry, and warm, and there are still areas under a slight drought in New York State. The cooler weather will be here and many of us who have lived here long enough know that the snow is not the far away!

The archery season is going, and that now means crossbow season as well after recent legislation was passed in New York State. Sitting around at our hunting camp this week someone brought up owning a slingshot when they were kids! Slingshots can be a powerful, and deadly, weapon if in the wrong hands. But in some areas of the world, people even hunt with them!

Related: Strict Crossbow Law Being Enforced in New York State

In portions of Asia, slingshots are used in close quarters like jungle to hunt. Some even hunt iguanas with them as is pictured below.

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

But what about here? What does New York State have to say about slingshots? Are they legal and if so, can they be used to hunt things like small game animals?

New York State Law On Slingshots

The law is very clear that in New York State, slingshots are not allowed.

According to the law, "A person is guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree when: (1) He or she possesses any firearm, electronic dart gun, electronic stun gun, switchblade knife, pilum ballistic knife, metal knuckle knife, cane sword, billy, blackjack, bludgeon, plastic knuckles, metal knuckles, chuka stick, sand bag, sandclub, wrist-brace type slingshot or slungshot, shuriken, or throwing star".

Many of us who have been hunting with a bow for years are torn over the new crossbow laws. I love shooting my bow and I also love the accuracy and speed of a crossbow. This season, I think I will be hunting mainly with my crossbow. I feel more confident with it even though I still enjoy shooting my compound bow.