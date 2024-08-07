Alligator Found Swimming in Lake Erie

An alligator was found swimming around Lake Erie on Tuesday. Officials seem to think that he was let go by his owner.

At some of the beaches, there were posted notes on the beach that advised people going in the beach that there was 'an alligator sighting' and that people could not go back in the water until further notice.

We've just learned that an alligator was spotted in Lake Erie near the East Avenue boat launch in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Everyone in the area is being advised to stay out of the lake until further notice.

No, this is not a joke. Officials believe the gator was owned as a pet and was released by its owner. We'll have more on this story at a later time", the Southtown Scanner Facebook page reported.

There have been so many weird stories about pet alligators in Western New York lately.

A few years ago everyone was looking for the alligator in the Scajaquada Creek.

A man in Hamburg had his massive pet alligator taken from his home by the DEC in early 2024.

In 2022, there were two alligators found in a pond in Clarence.