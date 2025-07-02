There is a recall alert that has been announced by Wegman's that pertains to a certain candy sold in New York State.

The recall that was issued this week includes stores in 8 different states.

There product that the recall impacts is the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils.

The issue with the product is that there is a risk for an allergic reaction for those who suffer from dairy allergies. "The tubs of the recalled candy have the lot codes 55021, 55031, 55491, 55501, 56061 and 56071 on the side, with best-by dates that vary by lot code".

The summer of 2025 is here and this is a good reminder to be aware of the various food allergies that your guests might have. As we get ready for a busy Independence Day weekend, be mindful when you shop for those treats for your guests.

